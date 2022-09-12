Charges against Colby Ryan dropped

On Sept. 4, Colby Ryan was charged with two counts of sexual assault. He had his first court appearance on Sept. 6, but now the charges against him have been dropped.

The alleged victim, Ryan’s estranged wife, had accused Ryan of assaulting her while they were watching television together. Allegedly, Ryan confirmed the assault in a recorded conversation.

Ryan was released without having to post bond and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office confirmed that the charges against Ryan had been dropped.

According to East Idaho News, Jennifer Liewer from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said, “The case is under review by our office. The dismissal was without prejudice, which allows us to refile charges.”

His court appearance scheduled for Sept. 13 was canceled.

Ryan will appear in a Netflix documentary called “Sins of Our Mother,” which will be released on Sept. 14. Ryan is the son of Lori Vallow Daybell and this is the first time that he will publicly discuss what led up to her being accused of murder.

J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, also children of Vallow Daybell, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found on June 9, 2020, in the yard of Chad Daybell, Vallow Daybell’s husband. Vallow Daybell and Daybell have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in the cases of J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Daybell’s deceased wife, Tammy Daybell. Their joint trial is scheduled for January 2023 in Ada County, Idaho.

