Australian man killed by kangaroo he was keeping as a pet. How often do kangaroos kill people?

An Australian man was killed Sunday by a wild kangaroo that he was keeping as a pet. This is the first fatal kangaroo attack in Australia in 86 years, The New York Times reported.

Peter Eades, 77, was an alpaca breeder in rural Western Australia when he was attacked by the 3-year-old kangaroo. His family reportedly found him with serious injuries and called the police, according to ABC News, Australia’s national broadcaster.

When the police arrived, the kangaroo was “posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders,” the police statement said, according to The Associated Press.

The police said they were forced to shoot and kill the kangaroo in order for the medics to reach the man. The man died shortly after at the scene.

Is it legal to keep kangaroos as a pet in Australia?

In order to keep a wild animal as a pet in Australia, you are required to have a permit, but the police did not confirm whether or not the man had one.

Authorities “rarely” approve permits to keep kangaroos as pets, Tanya Irwin, senior veterinary nurse at Native Animal Rescue, told The New York Times.

How common are fatal kangaroo attacks?

This is believed to be the first fatal kangaroo attack in Australia since 1936, when 38-year-old William Cruickshank died in New South Wales after trying to rescue his dogs from a kangaroo.

“Fatal kangaroo attacks are extremely uncommon because a kangaroo’s first instinct is to flee,” Irwin said.