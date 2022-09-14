Queen Elizabeth II has 4 children. Here’s who they are

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died at Balmoral Castle last week. Her husband, the late Prince Philip, died on April 9, 2021, according to the Deseret News. The queen’s four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — are all still alive. Here’s what to know about each of them.

Who is King Charles III?

Charles is 73 years old and became the king of Britain upon the death of Elizabeth, taking the name Charles III.



Charles was married to Princess Diana and they had two sons together, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Town & Country reported that Charles had an affair with Camilla Bowles, his former girlfriend, during his marriage to Diana. He later married Bowles in 2005 and she gained the title of queen consort after the death of Elizabeth.

Who is Princess Anne?

Prince Anne is 72 years old and is currently 16th in line for the throne, according to BBC News.



Princess Anne holds the title “Princess Royal” in addition to being awarded the title of princess at birth. According to Town & Country, Princess Royal is a lifelong title.

She is considered the busiest member of the royal family, according to Town & Country.

She competed in the 1976 Olympics with her horse “Goodwill.”

Who is Prince Andrew?

Prince Andrew is 62 years old and is currently eighth in line for the throne, according to BBC News.



According to Vanity Fair, Prince Andrew came under fire during the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The New York Times reported earlier this year that the royal settled a sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers.

The Deseret News reported that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have inherited the queen’s corgis following her death.

Who is Prince Edward?

Prince Edward is 58 years old and is currently 13th in line for the throne, according to BBC News.

