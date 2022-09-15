Adnan Syed, featured in the ‘Serial’ podcast, could be released

Was Adnan Syed wrongfully convicted? A new investigation reportedly includes evidence that could be enough to release Syed from prison.

Who is Adnan Syed?

According to Today, Syed was tried and convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.



Biography reported that Syed and Lee were both seniors at Woodlawn High School in Baltimore in 1999. On Jan. 13, 1999, Lee disappeared and then, one month later, her body was found in a city park. According to Biography, “The cause of her death was manual strangulation.”

Syed’s friend Jay Wilds stated that he helped Syed bury Lee’s body.

Syed has always maintained that he is innocent.

What is ‘Serial’?

Sarah Koenig, a journalist, hosts a podcast called “Serial.” According to Serial’s website, “‘Serial’ tells one story — a true story — over the course of a season. ‘Serial’ has won every major award for broadcasting, including the duPont-Columbia, Scripps Howard, Edward R. Murrow, and the first-ever Peabody awarded to a podcast.”

The case involving Adnan Syed was featured on the podcast.

Why might Syed’s conviction be overturned?

According to CNBC, a new investigation revealed “new evidence that could undermine the conviction of Syed.”

The office of State Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement, per CNBC, “The motion filed today supports a new trial for Syed based on a nearly year-long investigation that revealed undisclosed and newly-developed information regarding two alternative suspects, as well as unreliable cell phone tower data.”

Forbes reported that one of the two new suspects threatened to kill Lee in front of another person. Syed’s case will be re-examined in March.

