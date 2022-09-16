Happy Mexican Independence Day. What does it commemorate?

Sept. 16 marks the anniversary of Mexico’s independence from Spain. This day marks the first call for independence from a Mexican leader.

According to National Geographic, a Catholic priest named Father Hidalgo gave a moving speech in Dolores and “took up the banner of the Virgin of Guadalupe, a Roman Catholic image of the Virgin Mary as she appears to Juan Diego, an indigenous Mexican believer who was later sainted by the church.” Father Hidalgo gave “the first cry for independence” in 1810 and the day is still celebrated today.

NPR reported that, beginning Thursday night, Mexico had its first celebration since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. During this celebration, people flooded the streets wearing the colors of the Mexican flag: green, white and red. The government of Mexico released a video of part of the celebration.

KSL reported that some buildings in downtown Salt Lake City celebrated Mexican Independence Day as well. The Walker Center and the Salt Lake City-County Building on Thursday and Friday were lit up with the colors of the Mexican flag. KSL also added that the Mexican Consulate in Salt Lake City released a statement saying that this action demonstrated the inclusiveness of Salt Lake City government officials.

“The celebration of Mexico’s independence creates an opportunity to strengthen ties and recognize the value of immigrants in building and enriching the nation,” the statement read.