Facebook Twitter
Sunday, September 18, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

The entirety of Puerto Rico loses power due to Hurricane Fiona

The Hurricane Center predicts the island will experience up to 30 inches of rain by Monday morning and warns of flooding

By  Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
SHARE The entirety of Puerto Rico loses power due to Hurricane Fiona
AP22261797345115.jpg

Three people inside a house await rescue from the floods caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, September 18, 2022.

AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas

Hurricane Fiona is wreaking havoc in Puerto Rico.

The storm caused the entire island to lose power early Sunday morning, and the heavy rainfall is “already causing catastrophic flooding,” CNN reports.

The power outage affected all 3.2 million people on the island, per PowerOutage.us.

The hurricane made landfall around the same time as Hurricane Maria five years ago, which devastated the island. Many Puerto Ricans are still trying to recover from its tragic effects, according to USA Today.

“The damages that we are seeing are catastrophic,” Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said, per USA Today.

The Hurricane Center predict 30 inches of rain by Monday morning, so citizens are advised to avoid flooded areas, if possible, per The Washington Post.

CBS News correspondent David Begnaud tweeted that, “As Puerto Rico’s governor was briefing the island ahead of Fiona’s impact the lights went out...”

Puerto Rico’s government set up preps.pr.gov, a website for residents to find updates and learn about other resources they could access for help.

President Biden approved Puerto Rico’s emergency declaration Sunday morning to free up federal resources to provide assistance in supporting the local disaster-relief efforts,” The Washington Post reports.

Hurricane warnings continue in Puerto Rico, as well as in parts of the Dominican Republic, per ABC News.

Related

Next Up In U.S. and world
Lori Vallow’s case was the subject of a recent docuseries. Where is she now?
What Chad Daybell’s children have said about his charges
Once flooded ghost town reemerges because of drought
Where to get free (or really cheap) burgers for National Cheeseburger Day
Opinion: How did Queen Elizabeth II become a cultural icon?
‘Gritty’ new venture investor Kat Kennedy is ready to up the ante in Utah’s tech ecosystem