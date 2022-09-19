Where is Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place?

After a funeral service at Westminster Abbey, Queen Elizabeth’s casket proceeded through the streets of London to her final resting place, Windsor Castle, according to The New York Times.
Where will the queen be buried?
Following the procession, there will be a private ceremony held at the burial with members of the royal family, per Reuters. The Queen will be buried at King George VI Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Why Windsor Castle?
Windsor Castle is where many other royals are buried and it was one of the queen’s favorite homes.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Windsor is the location where the queen’s husband, Prince Phillip, is buried. She will be buried alongside her spouse. Other members of the queen’s immediate family were laid to rest at Windsor, including Princess Margaret, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.
More about Windsor
- The King George VI Memorial Chapel was commissioned by Queen Elizabeth II in 1962.
- The queen named the chapel after her father.
- Several royal weddings have been held at Windsor Castle, including Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wedding in 2018.
- Windsor is the largest occupied castle in the world.
- The castle was used as a private and official royal residence for the late queen.
- The queen often used the castle for state visits from other monarchs as well as presidents.