Where is Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place?

After a funeral service at Westminster Abbey, Queen Elizabeth’s casket proceeded through the streets of London to her final resting place, Windsor Castle, according to The New York Times.

Where will the queen be buried?

Following the procession, there will be a private ceremony held at the burial with members of the royal family, per Reuters. The Queen will be buried at King George VI Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Why Windsor Castle?

Windsor Castle is where many other royals are buried and it was one of the queen’s favorite homes.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Windsor is the location where the queen’s husband, Prince Phillip, is buried. She will be buried alongside her spouse. Other members of the queen’s immediate family were laid to rest at Windsor, including Princess Margaret, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

More about Windsor