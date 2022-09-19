Facebook Twitter
Monday, September 19, 2022 | 
U.S. & World World & Nation

Who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was Monday. Here’s who attended

By  Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
SHARE Who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?
King Charles III and Queen Camilla look at floral tributes at Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain’s King Charles III, left, and Camilla, the queen consort, look at floral tributes outside of Buckingham Palace in London on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Yui Mok, Pool via Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8. The New York Times reported that Buckingham Palace did not release the names of those who attended Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, but there were a number of political leaders in attendance.

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, flew to the U.K. on Saturday to attend the funeral, according to The Guardian. According to BBC, the Bidens sat in the 14th row at the funeral.

According to USA Today, Biden is the only U.S. president to attend. USA Today reported, “Former President Jimmy Carter did not get an invitation, his office said. Spokespeople for Obama, Trump, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton did not comment.”

Related

Other world leaders attended the funeral, including Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, Jacinda Arden, prime minister of New Zealand, and Paul Kagame, president of Rwanda, BBC reported.

Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, also attended, as reported by The Washington Post. Zelenska tweeted that it was an “honor” for her to attend the funeral.

According to The Washington Post, leaders of nearly 200 countries were slated to attend Elizabeth’s funeral, along with members of 23 royal families. The queen’s funeral gives leaders a unique space to talk with each other outside of typical settings.

Peter Westmacott, former British ambassador to the United States, told The Washington Post that this setting leads to “an outbreak of civility.”

BBC provided full coverage of the funeral.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Where is Chad Daybell now?
Fiona drenched Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: Where’s the storm going next?
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
In pictures: A queen’s farewell
Grand Theft Auto VI leaked in 90 videos, one of the biggest leaks in video game history
This American veteran was just released from Taliban custody