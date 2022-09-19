Beyond Meat COO arrested for reportedly biting another man’s nose

Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey was reportedly arrested Saturday for biting a man’s nose in a parking garage in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The incident occurred when a Subaru driver made contact with Ramsey’s Bronco, touching the tire on the front passenger’s side, according to KNWA.

The food company executive got out of his car and punched the other vehicle. When the Subaru driver came out of his car, Ramsey began punching him. He then “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose,” the reporter stated.

Ramsey, 53, also reportedly threatened to kill the other driver. He was taken to Washington County Jail and is set to appear in Fayetteville District Court on Oct. 19.

According to CBS, Ramsey had allegedly been stuck in the traffic lane while attempting to leave the parking garage when the situation occurred.

Beyond Meat’s shares have fallen 92% since their peak of over $230 in 2019, which could be why Ramsey may have been on edge, The Verge speculated.

The report added that the synthetic product doesn’t appeal to many meat eaters, who are more willing to eat the real deal, or vegetarians, who aren’t looking for imitation meat.

Before joining Beyond Meat in December 2021, Ramsey was the president for the global McDonald’s business. He was also a part of Tyson Foods’ poultry business since 1992.