Here’s the reason Prince Harry was not allowed to wear his military uniform to the queen’s funeral

Even after serving in Afghanistan and in the British Army, Prince Harry was not allowed to wear his military uniform during his grandmother’s funeral. His return to the United Kingdom after the queen’s death has opened wounds following his decision to leave England and the royal family in 2020.

Why wasn’t Harry allowed to wear his military uniform to the funeral?

According to People, only royals that are “working members of royal family who hold military rank” were permitted to wear their uniforms at the funeral. Prince Harry was stripped of his military titles after leaving the royal family and moving to the United States, per The Guardian.

Harry and Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s third son who is also not a working royal, wore dark suits to the funeral. Harry and Andrew were only allowed to wear their military uniforms at the Queen’s vigil, after being given permission by the king.

Prince Harry’s military service

Today reported that Harry served for a decade in the British Army, during which time he served two tours in Afghanistan.

“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” a spokesperson for Prince Harry told People.

What has been Harry’s experience returning to the UK after leaving the royal family?

The Guardian reported that interactions between Harry and William, as well as their wives, have been cold. No eye contact or acknowledgement was shared between the princes or their wives, Kate and Meghan, during the funeral service on Monday.

The New York Post reported that since Harry and Meghan are not working royals, they were uninvited from the pre-funeral reception.

On top of Prince Harry’s interactions with the royal family, some in the United Kingdom feel the couple has disrespected the country as well as the monarchy, according to CBC. Others are happy for them and excited to see them alongside the royal family.