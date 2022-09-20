Tuesday, Sept. 20, is National Voter Registration Day.

“The National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating our democracy,” according to the organization’s website.

Here’s how to register to vote

Registering to vote can be a quick process in most states, and many allow online registration, such as Utah, Colorado and Arizona, according to HowTo.Vote/register.

In the prompt, you can search “How to register to vote” and then search for your state in the dropdown menu to find the requirements for your state.

Each state in the U.S. varies on its requirements for registering to vote.

But most states do require:

The voter be a citizen of the United States.

The voter be at least 18 years old on or before the next election.

Some states require a valid driver’s license from the state, or that the voter currently resides within the district or precinct they are registering to vote from, so be sure that you have all the required information when filling out the form.

Here’s how to check if you are registered to vote already

You can type in your information on vote.org to see if you registered to vote before. If you have, and you haven’t changed addresses, you should be good to go on Election Day.

When is the deadline to register to vote?

The deadline to register depends on your state, and if you are requesting an absentee ballot, a vote-by-mail ballot or voting in person.

Vote.org includes information about voter registration deadlines for each state.

When is Election Day?

Nov. 8, 2022. This one is universal across state lines. The midterm election “includes contests for all members of the U.S. House of Representatives, meaning the entire nation goes to the polls to vote,” USA Today reported.

For more information on registering to vote, you can go to vote.org.