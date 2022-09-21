Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Education

When can you apply for student loan forgiveness? Here are key dates to know

Here are key dates to watch for student loan forgiveness

By  Ashley Nash
SHARE When can you apply for student loan forgiveness? Here are key dates to know
merlin_2940591.jpg

Jonah Taylor a 4th-year Pre Dental student who gets in-state tuition sits in the shade as he strolls on him phone at The University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

In late August, President Joe Biden announced up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness for some Americans who have taken out student loans, based on income. However, information about when borrowers can file for forgiveness has been kind of vague. Even though the White House hasn’t officially rolled out a plan yet, here are some dates borrowers should be aware of in regards to student loan forgiveness.

Related

Early October: The U.S. Department of Education announced in September that applications for loan forgiveness plans would be available by early October.

  • People who want to be notified when the application opens can sign up for the department's student loan newsletter.
  • The Department of Education states that after applying, borrowers should receive relief in about 4-6 weeks.

Nov. 15: Mark Kantrowitz, a higher education expert, told MSNBC that borrowers should apply for student loan forgiveness no later than Nov. 15.

  • Since relief takes about 4-6 weeks to arrive, borrowers should apply before Nov. 15 to avoid having to make any student loan payments when the federal pause on payments ends on Dec. 31, Kantrowitz said.

Dec. 31: The pause on federal student loan payments ends on Dec. 31, a date that any borrower should be aware of, especially if their balance outweighs the amount forgiven.

  • That date is also important to keep in mind for next year, because Dec. 31, 2023, is the deadline to submit applications for student loan forgiveness.

What to know before applying: Student loan forgiveness is only worth up to $20,000, depending on household income and if the recipient received a pell grant.

  • Before applying for forgiveness, it is recommended that borrowers check the U.S. Department of Education website and be aware of any qualifications or steps that need to be taken before they can receive forgiveness.
Next Up In U.S. and world
Taco Bell partners with Beyond Meat for new menu item
Biden speaks to the UN General Assembly — here’s what he said
Doomsday Mom: A timeline of the Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell murder case
Departing flights from Russia sell out after Putin calls for mobilization
What happened to the Washington Monument?
New COVID variant BF.7 gains ground as cases from BA.5 decline