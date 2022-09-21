Melania Trump, once critical of White House decorating, now selling Christmas ornaments

Back in 2018, the former First Lady Melania Trump was secretly recorded by friend and senior advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. In the tape, Trump complained about the criticism her husband’s family separation policy received, as well as the expectation of decorating the White House for Christmas.

Trump recently claimed that the edit was made strategically to make people believe that the holiday isn’t important to her, she said in an interview with Breitbart.

“I will personally set the record straight because the mainstream media has failed to provide context for these misleading exchanges. Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious,” the former first lady said.

“Most people will agree that reuniting migrant children with their parents is more important than discussing Christmas decorations during summertime,” she said, adding: “The fact that Wolkoff deleted this part of our conversation, where I expressed hope to reunite families split apart at the southern border, exposes her malicious intent.”

Trump went on to call Wolkoff “untrustworthy” and revealed that the former advisor’s contract was terminated shortly after.

Wolkoff was subsequently “charged with violating the confidentiality clause of her White House Employment Agreement,” Trump added.

In the tapes, she was heard saying that she works hard to keep up with the decorations, but asked who cares about “the Christmas stuff,” per The Independent.

“But I need to do it, right?” Trump added.

Her setting the record straight comes at an interesting time. Turns out, Trump is starting a new business selling $45 Christmas ornaments, as per The Daily Beast. A portion of the proceeds will go towards scholarships for those children in foster care.