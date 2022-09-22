What happens if I don’t put my phone on airplane mode?

Will the plane crash if you don’t put your phone on airplane mode? When traveling on a plane, everyone knows the drill. You find your seat, you put your carry-on in the overhead bin and then before taking off, you swiftly switch your phone to airplane mode. Does not doing this have negative consequences?

What is airplane mode?

Here’s everything that you need to know about how airplane mode works.



According to Digital Trends, switching your phone to airplane mode turns off your phone’s ability to communicate with cell towers, prevents your phone from connecting to Wi-Fi and turns off your bluetooth.

Apple Support states that you can turn back on Bluetooth and Wifi while your phone is in airplane mode. All you need to do is turn them on separately.

What happens if I don’t switch my phone to airplane mode?

In the United States, it’s required to switch your phone to airplane mode. But it’s not because the plane will crash if you don’t.



According to Smarter Travel, by not turning your phone onto airplane mode, your phone will attempt to make connections with the cell towers around it.

Forbes reported, “If you don’t put your phone on airplane mode during a flight, your phone will probably annoy a few pilots and air traffic controllers.”

Have there ever been any plane crashes because someone’s phone wasn’t on airplane mode?

According to Travel and Leisure, there has never been a crash due to a phone not being in airplane mode. It’s more of a courtesy to make sure that there isn’t distracting interference.

Even though the plane won’t crash, it’s important to switch your phone to airplane mode.

