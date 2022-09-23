Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 23, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Business

Target and Walmart are offering holiday shopping earlier this year. Here’s why

Inflation is projected to impact shopping. Here’s what Walmart and Target are doing to combat it

By  Kelsey Nield
SHARE Target and Walmart are offering holiday shopping earlier this year. Here’s why
A Walmart in Pittsburgh.

This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh.

Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press

With soaring inflation prices, Walmart and Target are offering early holiday deals in October to help “ease the potential sting of holiday shopping,” according to The Associated Press.

Why are Walmart and Target starting holiday shopping early this year?

Retailers are trying to incentivize holiday shopping by starting holiday offers early to help consumers spread out holiday shopping and avoid a large shopping bill at once, per Entrepreneur.

According to The Associated Press, experts believe inflation will be a push for shoppers, in order to avoid rising prices later on in the season.

How will holiday shopping be impacted by inflation this year?

Sales are projected to be “muted” this year due to consumers’ tight budgets and rising prices. According to Reuters, sales growth is projected to slow as inflation causes spending cutbacks.

On the other hand, NBC News reported that a U.S. consulting firm estimates holiday sales will climb from 4% to 6% this year and e-commerce sales will climb from 12.8% to 14.3%.

However, sources report this will be the best buyer market in years. Retailers want to incentivize buying as much as possible through earlier shopping and early discounts.

NBC News reports this holiday season has a potential for big discounts and, according to The Associated Press, Walmart will be deepening its discounts this season.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Who is the most sober generation? Gen Z
California seeks to ban sales of diesel vehicles to fight pollution
Special master asks Trump for proof that the FBI planted documents at Mar-a-Lago
U.S. support for Ukraine could mean ‘we’re going to go to war with Russia,’ Rep. Stewart says
U.N. panel says Russia committed war crimes. Here’s what the investigation found
The first female state senator was from Utah