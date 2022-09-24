With inflation on the rise, it can be hard to afford a home anywhere in the country. Although home prices can vary by city, county, region, neighborhood or a number of factors, Homebuyer.com released a general report ranking all 50 states in order of home affordability in 2022.

Methodology: To rank the states, the report used income data and average home prices from around the country to determine the cheapest, and most expensive, states to buy a home in this year.

Ranking: According to Homebuyer.com, here are all 50 states ranked from most expensive to least in terms of purchasing a home, along with the average home price by state:

