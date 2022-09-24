Facebook Twitter
These are the most expensive states to buy homes in this year

Utah ranks No. 9

By  Ashley Nash
SHARE These are the most expensive states to buy homes in this year
“For sale” signs are posted at properties in Salt Lake City.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

With inflation on the rise, it can be hard to afford a home anywhere in the country. Although home prices can vary by city, county, region, neighborhood or a number of factors, Homebuyer.com released a general report ranking all 50 states in order of home affordability in 2022.

Methodology: To rank the states, the report used income data and average home prices from around the country to determine the cheapest, and most expensive, states to buy a home in this year.

Ranking: According to Homebuyer.com, here are all 50 states ranked from most expensive to least in terms of purchasing a home, along with the average home price by state:

  1. Hawaii — $615,300.
  2. California — $505,000.
  3. Oregon — $312,200.
  4. Washington — $339,000.
  5. Colorado — $343,300.
  6. New York — $313,700.
  7. Massachusetts — 381,600.
  8. Nevada — $267,900.
  9. Utah — $279,100.
  10. Montana — $230,600.
  11. New Jersey — $335,600.
  12. Arizona — $225,500.
  13. Idaho — $212,300.
  14. Florida — $215,300.
  15. Delaware — $251,100.
  16. Rhode Island — $261,900.
  17. Maryland — $314,800.
  18. Virginia — $273,100.
  19. Alaska — $270,400.
  20. New Mexico — $171,400.
  21. Vermont — $227,700.
  22. Wyoming — $220,500.
  23. Connecticut — $275,400.
  24. New Hampshire — $261,700.
  25. Louisiana — $163,100.
  26. Maine — $190,400.
  27. Tennessee — $167,200.
  28. North Carolina — $172,500.
  29. Minnesota — $223,900.
  30. South Carolina — $162,300.
  31. Georgia — $176,000.
  32. Texas — $172,500.
  33. Illinois — $194,500.
  34. Wisconsin — $180,600.
  35. Pennsylvania — $180,200.
  36. South Dakota — $167,100.
  37. Missouri — $157,200.
  38. Kentucky — $141,000.
  39. North Dakota — $193,900.
  40. Alabama — $142,700.
  41. Arkansas — $127,800.
  42. Michigan — $154,900.
  43. Oklahoma — $136,800.
  44. West Virginia — $119,600.
  45. Mississippi — $119,000.
  46. Kansas — $151,900.
  47. Nebraska — $155,800.
  48. Ohio — $145,700.
  49. Indiana — $141,700.
  50. Iowa — $147,800.
