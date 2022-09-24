With inflation on the rise, it can be hard to afford a home anywhere in the country. Although home prices can vary by city, county, region, neighborhood or a number of factors, Homebuyer.com released a general report ranking all 50 states in order of home affordability in 2022.
Methodology: To rank the states, the report used income data and average home prices from around the country to determine the cheapest, and most expensive, states to buy a home in this year.
Ranking: According to Homebuyer.com, here are all 50 states ranked from most expensive to least in terms of purchasing a home, along with the average home price by state:
- Hawaii — $615,300.
- California — $505,000.
- Oregon — $312,200.
- Washington — $339,000.
- Colorado — $343,300.
- New York — $313,700.
- Massachusetts — 381,600.
- Nevada — $267,900.
- Utah — $279,100.
- Montana — $230,600.
- New Jersey — $335,600.
- Arizona — $225,500.
- Idaho — $212,300.
- Florida — $215,300.
- Delaware — $251,100.
- Rhode Island — $261,900.
- Maryland — $314,800.
- Virginia — $273,100.
- Alaska — $270,400.
- New Mexico — $171,400.
- Vermont — $227,700.
- Wyoming — $220,500.
- Connecticut — $275,400.
- New Hampshire — $261,700.
- Louisiana — $163,100.
- Maine — $190,400.
- Tennessee — $167,200.
- North Carolina — $172,500.
- Minnesota — $223,900.
- South Carolina — $162,300.
- Georgia — $176,000.
- Texas — $172,500.
- Illinois — $194,500.
- Wisconsin — $180,600.
- Pennsylvania — $180,200.
- South Dakota — $167,100.
- Missouri — $157,200.
- Kentucky — $141,000.
- North Dakota — $193,900.
- Alabama — $142,700.
- Arkansas — $127,800.
- Michigan — $154,900.
- Oklahoma — $136,800.
- West Virginia — $119,600.
- Mississippi — $119,000.
- Kansas — $151,900.
- Nebraska — $155,800.
- Ohio — $145,700.
- Indiana — $141,700.
- Iowa — $147,800.