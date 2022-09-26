15 killed by swastika-wearing gunman in school shooting in Russia

A gunman wearing a Nazi symbol opened fire on a school he once attended in central Russia on Monday.

What happened in the Russia school shooting?

The gunman entered School No. 88 on Monday in Izhevsk, Russia. According to The New York Times, the school teaches first to 11th grade students.

The man killed two security guards at the school and then opened fire. Reuters reports the man killed 15 people, including 11 children, and wounded 24 others. All but two of the wounded were children.

According to The Associated Press, the gunman killed himself after the attack.

Who was the gunman?

Authorities identified the gunman as Artem Kazantsev, who was a local resident of the area. Kazantsev was an alumni of the school and born in 1988, according to CNN.

The gunman was a patient at a psychiatric facility, according to The Associated Press.

Why was the gunman wearing a swastika?

Reuters reports that Russia’s Investigative Committee is looking into the shooter’s “suspected neo-Nazi links.” The committee is studying the attack as well as his “neo-fascist views and Nazi ideology.”

What did Vladimir Putin say about the school shooting?

The Associated Press reported that a Kremlin spokesman told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin “deeply mourns deaths of people and children in the school.” The shooting was described as “a terrorist act” by the spokesman.

How many mass shootings happen in Russia?

There have been at least 13 mass shootings in Russia in the past three years, per The New York Times.