Earlier this month, Ukraine surprised Russian forces by liberating more territory in six days than Russia was able to capture in months. Ukrainian defenses have forced Russia to abandon a quick takeover goal of the country, but can Ukraine ultimately overcome Russia?

Can Ukraine win the war?

According to NBC News, many analysts think that Russian forces are depleted and are too exhausted to resume offensive operations. The fall season will give Ukraine an advantage before winter slows down the pace of war.

However, with winter approaching, Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking precautions to take away that advantage. Putin announced last week a draft of 300,000 citizens, the largest escalation in war since the invasion began, per The Conversation.

The Atlantic Council believes in order for Ukraine to win the war, Ukraine needs Western assistance with airpower, long range artillery and battle tanks to drive Russia out of the country.

“And so I reiterate: the more weapons we receive, the faster we will win, and the faster this war will end,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a news conference earlier this month, according to Reuters.

Russia has a larger economy that can recover from losses faster than Ukraine, per NBC News. However, some sources think that Russia’s exposed weakness will cause its defeat.

The Guardian reports that morale is currently low in Russia. Protests have erupted in Russia against Putin’s recent draft and many citizens are reluctant to fight, per the Deseret News.

The war has also revealed Russia’s inability to effectively command and provide weapons, supplies and logistics to its large army.