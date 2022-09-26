When is Amazon’s Prime early access sale?

Did you miss Prime Day this summer? Don’t worry — Amazon is giving Prime members a second chance with its Prime Early Access Sale.

What is the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?

Prime Early Access is not too different from Prime Day. According to The Verge, this sale will bring back the best deals of the year and will include featured sales on Amazon devices.

This is the first exclusive Prime member sale to take place in fall. CNN reports the sale will have specials savings on thousands of items across the site.

When is the Prime Early Access Sale?

The Amazon sale will take place Oct. 11 and Oct. 12. Today reported that Amazon has confirmed the two-day sale for the holiday shopping rush.

What deals are available during the Prime Early Access Sale?

Here are some deals to shop now:



Apple AirPod Pros: $180.

10-Piece Cookware Set: $126.

Beats Studio 3: $230.

BUG Work Tote Bag: $27.

Folding Treadmill: $356.

Keep an eye on the deals with Amazon’s Today’s Deals page.