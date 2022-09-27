Oath Keepers trial begins — here’s what they are being accused of

Members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers are being charged with plotting to obstruct the 2020 election, coordinating the riot movements during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and traveling to the U.S. Capitol prior to Jan. 6, per CBS News.

Who are the Oath Keepers?

The Oath Keepers are a pro-gun, anti-government group that was established in 2009. According to the BBC, the group was launched with a rally in Lexington, Massachusetts, in 2009 and was founded by Stewart Rhodes.

The anti-government group consists of current and former military officers, police and first responders. The group has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “one of several extreme far-right antigovernment groups.”

What to know about the Oath Keepers’ trial

Rhodes and four other individuals linked to the Oath Keepers go on trial Tuesday. Rhodes and the other individuals are planning to tell the jury that when they armed teams on Jan. 6, they believed they were following legal orders from former President Donald Trump, according to The New York Times.

The group allegedly communicated via messaging and radios to coordinate the Capitol attack and joined the mob in the building.

How long will the Oath Keepers’ trial last?

According to NPR, the trial is expected to last about five weeks. The trial begins Tuesday with jury selection. Judge Amit Mehta will preside over the trial.

What will happen if the Oath Keepers lose?

The Oath Keepers are facing a conviction for up to 20 years for seditious conspiracy.