Hurricane Ian leaves Sanibel Causeway in ruins

Hurricane Ian raged through southern Florida last night. A critical passageway from Sanibel is damaged, leaving behind an unknown number of residents stranded.

Driving the news: Hurricane Ian tore through Lee County, Florida, leaving major damages to Sanibel Causeway in its wake. Multiple sections of the causeway, which provides the only connection from Sanibel Island to the mainland, are collapsed by the storm.



Approximately 50-60 feet of the Sanibel Causeway is destroyed, NBC News reports. Passage to mainland Florida is only possible by boat or helicopter.

Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith told residents her top priority is to get those stranded to safety. It is unknown how many Sanibel residents remain on the island, but search and rescue teams are actively working to relieve them.

The exact numbers of fatalities and injuries are currently unknown. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno predicts fatalities are in “the hundreds” within Lee County.

What they’re saying: Florida locals shared thoughts and images of the devastating damages Hurricane Ian left behind last night.

A section of the Sanibel Causeway has collapsed. It's the only way for vehicles to enter/exit Sanibel & Captiva. #Ian pic.twitter.com/Sfqhf94ju2 — Bryan Bennett (@weatherbryan) September 29, 2022

Here is a time-lapse of the #StormSurge coming in on Sanibel Island, #Florida caught on a live traffic cam. This was only 30mins condensed down, it deteriorated quickly. 😬 #HurricaneIan #Hurricane #Ian pic.twitter.com/JKuNROvMm4 — BirdingPeepWx (@BirdingPeepWx) September 28, 2022

The details: Florida officials addressed the damages Hurricane Ian caused to Sanibel.

