Sunday, September 4, 2022 | 
Canada stabbings: Who are the men suspected of killing 10 and injuring 15?

By  Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
This combination of images shown during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police “F” Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, shows Damien Sanderson, left, and Myles Sanderson. Authorities identified the pair, who are presently at large, as suspects in a series of stabbings in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan that left multiple people dead and others wounded.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police via Associated Press

Ten people are dead and 15 more are injured after a series of stabbings Sunday in two communities in Saskatchewan, a province in Canada, The Associated Press reported.

The victims were found in 13 different locations in the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, according to the BBC News.

Who are the suspects?

Authorities have identified two suspects — Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30 — who are still at large. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous, per CNN.

Police are warning residents to take shelter:

“If in the Regina area, take precautions & consider sheltering in place. Do not leave a secure location. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Saskatchewan tweeted.

What was the suspects’ motive?

No motive has been identified, but it appears as if some of the victims were targeted while others were attacked at random, said Rhonda Blackmore, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Saskatchewan, according to The Associated Press.

What did Prime Minister Justin Trudeau say?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the attacks in a tweet: “The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground,” Trudeau wrote.

This story will be updated.

