Son of Lori Vallow Daybell arrested on two counts of sexual assault

On Sept. 14, Netflix will air a docuseries titled “Sins of Our Mother” which features Colby Ryan confronting his mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, about the deaths of his siblings. Over the weekend, Ryan was arrested.

According to the information available on the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster, Ryan was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona on Sept. 3. Ryan is being investigated for sexual assault, and his bail is set at $10,000. His next court appearance is scheduled Sept. 9.

According to Fox affiliate KSAZ, Ryan is accused of two counts of domestic violence sexual assault. KSAZ obtained court documents about the case and reported that the alleged victim filed a police report on Sept. 2 about an alleged incident where Ryan went to the alleged victim’s home, watched television with the victim and engaged in consensual romantic contact.

KSAZ reported, “However, the alleged victim decided to not proceed with sexual contact, and told Ryan to stop several times, but Ryan allegedly did not comply with the request.” East Idaho News reported, “The next day, the victim recorded a conversation with Ryan and he agreed that he ‘raped’ her, according to court documents. A nurse completed a sexual assault exam on the victim and clothing was tested for DNA.”

Ryan is the only surviving son of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is charged — along with her husband, Chad Daybell — with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell.

