Colby Ryan was charged with sexual assault. What happened in his first court appearance?

Colby Ryan, son of Lori Vallow Daybell, is slated to appear in a Netflix docuseries entitled “Sins of Our Mother” next week. Earlier this week, Ryan was charged with two counts of sexual assault in Arizona and is being held in the Maricopa County Jail.

What happened in his latest court appearance?

Tuesday, Ryan appeared in court for the first time to discuss the charges with the judge.



The judge told Ryan to not show anyone the paperwork and only discuss it with his attorney. The judge stated that this was for Ryan’s safety.

The two counts of sexual assault are felony crimes. Ryan is not allowed to make contact with the alleged victim.

The judge specified that Ryan’s next court appearances are in Mesa on Sept. 9 and 13.

Here is Colby Ryan’s initial appearance in Maricopa County Superior Court. If he posts bail, he cannot make contact with the alleged victim. He’s facing two counts of sexual assault DV & next court appearances are 9/9 & 9/13. pic.twitter.com/1NJK2zYECL — ᴊᴜꜱᴛɪɴ ʟᴜᴍ | 林俊豪 (@jlumfox10) September 6, 2022

What is Colby Ryan accused of?

Ryan was arrested on Saturday on two counts of sexual assault.



NBC News reported that the alleged victim is Ryan’s estranged wife.

According to East Idaho News, the alleged victim recorded a conversation with Ryan where he admitted to rape.

Justin Lim reported that police read Ryan his Miranda rights and following that, the police said that Ryan admitted to the crimes the victim accused him of committing.

What’s next?

Ryan will appear in court in Mesa on Sept. 9 and 13.

