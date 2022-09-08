Facebook Twitter
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died. She was 96

The 96-year-old monarch died in her Scotland residence

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowds with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at right, as they arrive by carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, in 2013. The queen’s overall health is a concern to her doctors in 2022, according to reports.

Alastair Grant, Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement, per CBS News.

Earlier this morning Prince Harry, Megan Markle and other members of the royal family traveled to Balmoral Castle, Scotland, to be by Queen Elizabeth’s side as her health reportedly deteriorated.

The monarch canceled her Privy Council meeting on Wednesday and was told by doctors to rest instead.

Was Queen Elizabeth II sick?

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday, adding that the queen is “comfortable.”

According to CNN, the 96-year-old monarch has had to reduce her commitments this year as she struggled with mobility.

Back in 2003, the queen’s torn cartilage in her left knee was removed, with a similar surgery performed on the right knee as well. But in the last few years, Queen Elizabeth has had other health issues.

She sprained her back in May 2021. Meanwhile, in February this year, the queen contracted COVID-19 and suffered mild symptoms.

Who succeeds Queen Elizabeth II?

Upon Queen Elizabeth’s passing, Prince Charles, 73, will become king and his wife Camilla, formerly the Duchess of Cornwall, will be the Queen Consort, according to USA Today.

“It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” said Queen Elizabeth on the eve of the 70th anniversary since she came into power, per the report.

Next in line after Charles is Prince William, 40, his older son, followed by William and Kate’s children:

  1. Prince George of Cambridge.
  2. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.
  3. Prince Louis of Cambridge.

