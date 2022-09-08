So, how does the royal family’s line of succession work?

Buckingham Palace on Thursday announced that Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 at her residence in Scotland.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the palace said in a statement, per CBS News.

The big question on everyone’s mind is how succession works in England.

Who succeeds Queen Elizabeth II?

Prince Charles, 73, became king immediately upon the queen’s death and his wife, Camilla, formerly the Duchess of Cornwall, will be the queen consort, according to USA Today. He is now known King Charles III.

“It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” said Elizabeth on the eve of the 70th anniversary since she came into power, per the report.

What’s the current line of succession? How do you become king or queen?

The line of succession is a little complicated. Charles was the queen’s eldest son. Charles married Princess Diana in 1981, and together they welcomed two sons — Prince William and Prince Harry.

The family tree expands from there. According to BBC, this is the current line of succession in the British royal family, following the new King Charles.

1. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.

2. Prince George of Cambridge.

3. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

4. Prince Louis of Cambridge.

5. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

6. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

7. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

8. Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

9. Princess Beatrice.

10. Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.

11. Princess Eugenie.

12. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

13. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

14. James, Viscount Severn.

15. Lady Louise.

16. Anne, Princess Royal.

17. Peter Phillips.

18. Savannah Phillips.

19. Isla Phillips.

20. Zara Tindall.

21. Mia Grace Tindall.

22. Lena Elizabeth Tindall.

23. Lucas Philip Tindall.