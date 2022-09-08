Facebook Twitter
Thursday, September 8, 2022 | 
The queen and her corgis: What happens to them now?

Queen Elizabeth II had more than 40 corgis in her lifetime. Who will take care of them now?

By  Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is joined by one of her dogs at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, joined by one of her dogs, looks at a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, in this undated but recent image that was released on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Steve Parsons, pool via Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, had a love of corgis that went back to when she was a child. Newsweek published 20 pictures of the queen with her corgis over the years, and there are even pictures that go back to when she was Princess Elizabeth.

Elizabeth had many corgis throughout her lifetime.

The first family corgi was named Dookie. Fox 13 News reported, “Queen Elizabeth’s love of the corgi is well known. Her father, George VI, introduced the breed to the royal family in 1933 when he bought a corgi called Dookie.”

Queen Elizabeth II with her corgi dogs, leads members of the royal family into Liverpool Street Station in London in 1966.

Queen Elizabeth II, of England, with her pet corgi dogs, leads members of the royal family into Liverpool Street Station in London on Dec. 30, 1966, when they left by train for Sandringham, their Norfolk home where they will spend the rest of the Christmas holiday. Behind the queen is her eldest son, Prince Charles, while a railway official leads her youngest son, Prince Edward, by the hand. He is followed by his brother, Prince Andrew, 6, with their aunt, Princess Margaret, and the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, bringing up the rear.

Associated Press

Since then, the queen has cared for many corgis. During her life, it is estimated that the queen owned more than 40 corgis, according to The Economist.

According to Fox 13 News, many of these corgis descended from the family’s corgi Susan.

What happens to Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis now?

According to Newsweek, Queen Elizabeth II had two corgis and two cocker spaniels. While a plan for caring for the dogs has not yet been released following her death, Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer, speculated that the queen’s children will likely take care of the dogs.

Penny Junor suggested that the care of the dogs would go to the queen’s staff, including the queen’s dressmaker and assistant, Angela Kelly, and her right-hand man Paul Whybrew.

