Camilla becomes Queen Consort — what does it mean?

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, giving Charles and Camilla new titles. While Charles is now King Charles III, Camilla, 74, is Queen Consort. What does that title mean?

What is the Queen Consort versus Queen Regent?

According to BBC, “‘Queen Consort’ refers to the spouse of a ruling king ...” Therefore, Camilla will be Queen Camilla. The Queen Consort won’t have any political or sovereign power.

Queen regent, on the other hand, has an entirely different meaning — and they’re pretty rare. Queen Regents can exercise royal sovereignty in the king’s behalf. This would occur either if a king was absent or if a king were too young to rule.

Was Queen Elizabeth Queen Consort or Queen Regent?

She was neither. Queen Elizabeth was Queen Regnant. This is a title bestowed upon a woman who inherits the British crown by right of birth. A Queen Regnant has full sovereign powers, according to Monarchy of Britain Wiki.

What does Queen Consort mean for Camilla?

According the Royal Family official website, as Queen Consort, Camilla “supports her husband, formerly The Prince of Wales, now His Majesty The King, in carrying out his work and duties.” She will also undertake “public engagements on behalf of the charities that she supports.”

It is very unlikely that Camilla will become Queen Regent. Per Time, “members who marry into the royal family can’t inherit the throne.”

This means that when Prince William becomes king, Kate Middleton will be Queen Consort.

Other famous Queen Consorts

According to Time, Queen Elizabeth’s mother was the last Queen Consort. Here are some other famous British Queen Consorts:

