Will gas stoves be banned? U.S. Safety Agency is considering it

Gas stoves might be on the chopping block.

A potential ban on the appliances is “is on the table” for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission due to health concerns about the pollutants they emit, Bloomberg reported.

“This is a hidden hazard,” commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

The federal agency will first take public comments before taking action, CNN reported.

A ban is not the only option for addressing the pollution, Trumka stated. The agency may consider “setting standards on emissions from the appliances.”

Are gas stoves dangerous?

Research has found that the indoor pollution from gas stoves can lead to health and respiratory problems, Time magazine reported.

Studies have found that gas stoves leak methane into homes, lowering the air quality and damaging the climate.

A report found that the appliances even leak gas when turned off, the Deseret News reported.

Additionally, new peer-reviewed research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that more than 12% of childhood asthma cases in the United States are “attributable to gas stoves.”

How have politicians reacted?

In a letter sent to Alexander Hoehn-Saric, chair of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and others expressed concerns about the health hazards associated with gas stoves, urging the commission to “take action to address these risks.”

