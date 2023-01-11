The news that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission was considering a potential ban on gas stoves left a lot of people upset.

Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg that due to health concerns, “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

However, an immediate ban was not on the table, as many on social media assumed. Another option the Safety Agency was considering included setting emission standards on new appliances, the Deseret News reported.

Trumka clarified in a tweet, stating “CPSC isn’t coming for anyone’s gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products.”

To be clear, CPSC isn't coming for anyone's gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products.



For Americans who CHOOSE to switch from gas to electric, there is support available - Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act which includes a $840 rebate. https://t.co/fcmWMSSfE5 — Commissioner Rich Trumka Jr. (@TrumkaCPSC) January 9, 2023

The clarification did not stop people on social media from reacting strongly to the possibility of regulations on gas stoves.

One chef on Twitter taped himself to a stove “in protest.”

In protest of the suggested ban on gas stoves, I’m staying taped to this stove forever. pic.twitter.com/mytHWml7rl — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) January 9, 2023

Politicians’ reactions, however, were especially fiery.

For example, Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson tweeted, “If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands”

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, responded, “Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance.”

Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance https://t.co/1bjmHqnHVa — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin had some strong words for the federal government, calling a ban on gas stoves a “recipe for disaster.”

This is a recipe for disaster. The federal government has no business telling American families how to cook their dinner. I can tell you the last thing that would ever leave my house is the gas stove that we cook on. https://t.co/8IEFM44UvE — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) January 10, 2023

Utah Sen. Mike Lee agreed with Manchin, tweeting “the federal government has no business doing this.”

I totally agree, Joe—the federal government has no business doing this. And even if it did, such a move should be made only by Congress, whose members can always be fired the next time they stand for election. We need to pass the REINS Act and other sweeping regulatory reforms. https://t.co/mj9WuoLN96 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 11, 2023

South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan called the potential ban a “power grab,” tweeting, “Washington bureaucrats should have no say in how Americans prepare their dinner.”

Gas stoves are the next thing the Biden Administration is coming after in their latest power grab. Washington bureaucrats should have no say in how Americans prepare their dinner.https://t.co/QekGcklwog — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) January 10, 2023

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds was also upset, tweeting to President Joe Biden, “get your hands off our gas stoves!!!!”