Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, January 11, 2023 | 
U.S. & World Environment Utah

The fiery reactions to a potential gas stove ban

By Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
SHARE The fiery reactions to a potential gas stove ban
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reportedly considering a ban on gas stoves due to health concerns.

A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reportedly considering a ban on gas stoves due to health concerns.

Thomas Kienzle, Associated Press

The news that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission was considering a potential ban on gas stoves left a lot of people upset.

Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg that due to health concerns, “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” 

However, an immediate ban was not on the table, as many on social media assumed. Another option the Safety Agency was considering included setting emission standards on new appliances, the Deseret News reported.

Trumka clarified in a tweet, stating “CPSC isn’t coming for anyone’s gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products.”

The clarification did not stop people on social media from reacting strongly to the possibility of regulations on gas stoves.

One chef on Twitter taped himself to a stove “in protest.”

Politicians’ reactions, however, were especially fiery.

For example, Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson tweeted, “If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands”

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, responded, “Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin had some strong words for the federal government, calling a ban on gas stoves a “recipe for disaster.”

Utah Sen. Mike Lee agreed with Manchin, tweeting “the federal government has no business doing this.”

South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan called the potential ban a “power grab,” tweeting, “Washington bureaucrats should have no say in how Americans prepare their dinner.”

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds was also upset, tweeting to President Joe Biden, “get your hands off our gas stoves!!!!”

Next Up In U.S. and world
‘Putting you on notice': Utah governor, lawmakers plan crackdown on social media companies
Do you need to wear a mask on airplanes? Here’s what the WHO is saying about COVID-19 spread
In-N-Out fans won’t have to travel West for their burgers and fries
Judges encourage 3 teens who admitted to manslaughter to change, appreciate mercy
Need help with today’s Wordle? Here are 3 hints
The number of animals — including popular pets — who can get COVID is growing