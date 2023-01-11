Stranded for over a day, these Amtrak passengers thought they were kidnapped

An Amtrak train destined for Florida left Lorton, Virginia at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday and was scheduled to arrive at 10 a.m. the next day — a 17-hour trip.

But because of derailed freight trains, the trains came to a stop on Monday and the route was changed, which added an extra 20 hours to the ride, as The Washington Post reported.

By Tuesday night, the 333-vehicle train was moving, and Amtrak confirmed this to ABC News.

“The train was detoured off its normal route in order to continue operating south,” it said, adding, “We have been providing regular updates to customers, along with meals, snack packs and beverages.”

However, these lengthy delays caused many of the 563 passengers to panic and call the police.

“For those of you that are calling the police, we are not holding you hostage,” said one conductor in a recorded video, according to The Guardian. “We are giving you all the information which we have. We are sorry about the inconvenience.”

Many took to Twitter during the delays to express their concerns. One Twitter user, Cooleen, said that they had been on the train for more than 25 hours.

“No update on when we should arrive in Sanford. No information about what happens when we arrive as it will likely be the middle of the night at this point. I understand unforeseen circumstances occur, but this has been handled so poorly,” the user said in a Twitter thread.

@AmtrakAlerts @SecretaryPete the situation for Auto Train 53 from Lorton, VA to Sanford, FL is ridiculous. We have been on the train for 25 hours and are only in Denmark, SC. We haven’t moved in 3+ hours and are still waiting for a new crew to arrive. No update on when we 1/2 — Cooleen (@collmckenna) January 10, 2023

Another user, Caitlin Crowley, tweeted that the food on board was limited and the restroom facilities weren’t in great condition.

“Amtrak has a train full of people to offer explanations to. Feel for the crews who worked hard to calm an administrative failure,” she said in another post indicating that her parents, who had been stuck on the train, had finally reached home.