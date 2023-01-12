Why Uber’s CEO is making a visit to Ukraine

Uber’s CEO is heading to Ukraine and is expected to arrive Thursday.

While in Kyiv, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will visit with employees and drivers of the company, as well as government and relief agency partners, per Axios.

In December 2022, Uber released an official statement that said the company would be making a large effort in 2023 to offer aid and support to Ukraine during the war, which is expected to follow and build upon its actions from the previous year.

“As this terrible war stretches into a new year, the people of Ukraine need and deserve the world’s support more than ever,” the release said.

The new donation campaign announced was released with stories of drivers Oksana, Pasha and Dima, who all risked their lives to get people to safety throughout the war, which Khosrowshahi also shared on Twitter.

After 9 months of full-scale war, the heroic people of 🇺🇦 need our support more than ever. Listen to stories of selfless bravery by Ukrainian drivers & donate now to join them in saving lives. @Uber will match every donation up to $1 million: https://t.co/CO9PyHBkux pic.twitter.com/aXZBlgjLDA — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) December 12, 2022

The company expects to operate in Ukraine “at a loss in order to offer lower prices to riders” and give “higher earnings for drivers,” per the release.

Since the war started in Ukraine, Uber was involved as it partnered with organizations and created several custom versions of its app for medical personnel, cultural conservationists, food donations and more. All to give free rides to safety and daily transport, save culturally significant art and give back to the people of Ukraine.

The Hill reported that the company partnered with the UN World Food Programme to get food donations around rubble and other destruction that the food trucks couldn’t reach.

Khosrowshahi told The Hill the company was “thrilled to be working with WFP to help them more efficiently distribute emergency food relief across Ukraine, by providing free access to a customized version of the Uber platform.”

“Uber will continue to stand with Ukraine in 2023 — and for as long as the war continues,” Uber ended the December release.