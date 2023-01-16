In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, here are 15 Martin Luther King Jr. quotes

Martin Luther King Jr. was born Jan. 15, 1929, in Atlanta. He was a Baptist minister and social activist, who is known for his role in the civil rights movement, per History.

King arranged and led key events in the Civil Rights Movement, such as the 1963 March on Washington and the Montgomery Bus Boycott. His efforts helped bring about legislation such as the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act.

In 1964, at age 35, King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize — he was the youngest man to ever receive the award, per Nobel Prize. He donated the prize money of $54,123 to fund the civil rights movement.

On the evening of April 4, 1968, while standing on the balcony of a motel in Memphis, King was assassinated. He had traveled to Memphis to lead a protest that supported garbage worker’s rights.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a celebration marking the birth of King. It is observed each year on the third Monday in January.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, here are some of the best Martin Luther King Jr. quotes.

What are Martin Luther King Jr.’s best quotes?