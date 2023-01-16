Marie Osmond has remained firm in her decision that her children will not receive an inheritance when she passes on.

Here’s what we know.

What happened: It has been reported that former singer, Marie Osmond, has not changed her decision to give an inheritance to her children.

Just Jared reported that Osmond had announced back in 2020 she will not be splitting her fortune among her kids.

“Honestly, why would you enable your child to not try to be something? I don’t know anybody who becomes anything if they’re just handed money,” Osmond said according to Hello Magazine. “To me, the greatest gift you can give your child is a passion to search out who they are inside and to work.”

Where will Osmond’s inheritance go: Yahoo News reported that Osmond decided to donate her money to charities rather than leave it to her seven children.

Related Marie Osmond plays the villain in this new Lifetime Christmas movie

Why did Osmond decide this: Osmond told US Weekly while promoting her Nutrisystem partnership that she will not be giving inheritances to her kids because she wants to give her kids an opportunity to work hard and finish the projects that they start.

“That’s one of my rules with my kids. If you start it, you finish it, you don’t ever have to do It again, but you gotta finish. And, I just think all (an inheritance) does is breed laziness and entitlement. I worked hard and I’m gonna spend it all and have fun with my husband,” Osmond said.