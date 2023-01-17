Everything we know about the Nepal plane crash that killed all 72 on board

Authorities confirmed Monday that a plane crash in Nepal on Sunday left “no survivors” on board, making it the country’s deadliest plane crash in thirty years.

On Sunday, officials said that 69 out of the 72 people on board Yeti Airlines flight 691 were confirmed to be dead, with three bodies still missing. On Monday, however, authorities confirmed that they were trying to recover and identify the last three bodies from Seti River Gorge, where the plane crashed, stating that there were “no survivors,” from the flight, The Washington Post reported.

Why did the plane crash?

The cause of the deadly crash near the Pokhara airport is currently under investigation, Yeti Airlines spokesman Pemba Sherpa said, according to Time Magazine.

Based off of footage that shows the airplane’s nose was high before the left wing dropped, veering into the ground, experts believe the plane stalled.

“When they have stalls, typically one wing goes down and wings are basically generating the lift. So as the air flow reduces, the lift generated is not enough to sustain the aircraft in flight and the wing drops and the aircraft nosedives,” Amit Singh, founder of India’s Safety Matters Foundation, told The Associated Press.

The flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder were found in the wreckage Monday, which could lead to more information about the crash, Reuters reported.

Passenger filmed final moments

Sonu Jaiswal, a passenger on the flight, livestreamed the final moments of the flight on Facebook, according to CNN.

The video shows Jaisawal filming himself, other passengers, and the plane window before the plane nosedived. The video ends with flames from the crash.

Co-pilot’s husband died in similar plane crash

Anju Khatiwada, the co-pilot of the deadly flight, reportedly became a pilot because her husband died while co-piloting a Yeti Airlines flight years earlier, BBC News reported.

Her husband, Dipak Pokhrel, died in a 2006 in a plane crash in Jumla, Nepal, in which all nine people on board died.