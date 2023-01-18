What is NATO and which countries are members?

Throughout the Russian war in Ukraine, NATO has offered practical assistance as well as political assistance to war-torn Ukraine. NATO members have proven to be instrumental in helping Ukraine push back against Russian aggression and this alliance will continue to remain a heavyweight in international conflicts. Here’s what you need to know about it.

What is NATO?

NATO is short for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which was formed in April 1949 as a result of the North Atlantic Treaty.

According to Britannica, the central idea of the organization can be summarized by Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which states that NATO members agree that “an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all; and consequently they agree that, if such an armed attack occurs, each of them, in exercise of the right of individual or collective self-defense recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, will assist the Party or Parties so attacked by taking forthwith, individually and in concert with the other Parties, such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area.”

Why was NATO formed?

In order to better defend themselves from outside aggression and stem the spread of communism, the 12 original signatories of the North Atlantic Treaty formed NATO.

When NATO was formed, World War II had just come to a close and many European and Western countries experienced hits to both their militaries and their economies.

Communism, on the other hand, had taken root in much of central and eastern Europe and was coined the “Iron Curtain” by Winston Churchill.

In 1948, the U.S. addressed the economic weaknesses through the Marshall Plan, which helped much of Europe rebuild after a devastating war. The following year, NATO would address the military weaknesses and replace the Western European Union, which was formed with the same intent but lacked the strength needed to take on the Soviet Union.

Delegates from 12 countries met in Washington, D.C., to sign the North Atlantic Treaty, thus forming NATO. The original 12 signatories were the U.S., the U.K., Belgium, Portugal, Norway, Iceland, Italy, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Canada and Denmark.

According to History, this treaty marked the first instance in which the U.S. had bound itself and its security to European nations since the 1700s.

As the 20th century wore on, more European countries joined NATO, and eventually the alliance would count 30 countries as members. Currently, Sweden and Finland are the newest potential additions.

Which countries are in NATO?

Albania.

Belgium.

Bulgaria.

Canada.

Croatia.

The Czech Republic.

Denmark.

Estonia.

France.

Germany.

Greece.

Hungary.

Iceland.

Italy.

Latvia.

Lithuania.

Luxembourg.

Montenegro.

The Netherlands.

North Macedonia.

Norway.

Poland.

Portugal.

Romania.

Slovakia.

Slovenia.

Spain.

Turkey.

The United Kingdom.

The United States.

Are Sweden and Finland part of NATO yet?

As of January 2023, Sweden and Finland are in the ratification process of joining NATO. Until Russia’s war with Ukraine, the two Scandinavian countries had maintained a neutral position in global conflict.

In response to the brutality Russia has inflicted upon Ukraine, Sweden and Finland announced their intention to join NATO in May, per Reuters. They intend to join together.

The only thing holding back their induction into NATO is Turkey. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has made various requests of Sweden, which the country has conceded.

According to the EUobserver, negotiations between them have stalled due to Sweden’s reluctance to accept one of Turkey’s conditions — more extradition orders.

Some speculate that the Turkish president won’t have an answer until July, per the EUobserver.