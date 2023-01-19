British actor still missing 6 days after going for a hike in California, searches continue

British actor Julian Sands left for a hike in the San Gabriel Mountains in California last Friday. He’s been missing ever since.

When he went missing, California was in the midst of raging storms, causing search crews to abandon the search mission to avoid avalanche risks over the weekend.

“Sheriff’s department search and rescue crews responded and began a search,” San Bernardino County sheriff department spokesperson Nathan Campos said, according to The Guardian. “Because of avalanche risks and trail conditions, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening. However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when the weather permits.”

The search has continued by drone but hasn’t yielded any answers yet, CNN reported.

Sands was hiking on Mount Baldy, a precarious location where, according to a Facebook post from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, search and rescue teams “have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mt. Baldy and in the surrounding area.”

The post continued to urge extreme caution to residents or visitors to avoid hiking in the area because of the treacherous weather conditions.

What are friends and family of Julian Sands saying about him?

Sands’ most notable roles include characters in the shows “24,” “A Room with a View” and “Arachnophobia,” as well as movies such as “The Killing Fields” and “Leaving Las Vegas.”

British actor Samuel West tweeted, “Please, please let Julian Sands be okay. A friend and an inspiration. Awful news.”

Please, please let Julian Sands be okay. A friend and an inspiration. Awful news. https://t.co/lfWnJj3pXQ — Samuel West 💙💛 (@exitthelemming) January 19, 2023

Movie producer Cassian Elwes tweeted, “I’ve known since Friday that my friend Julian Sands has been missing on mt baldy. I’m devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I’ve said many prayers.”

I’ve known since Friday that my friend Julian Sands has been missing on mt baldy. I’m devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I’ve said many prayers. — cassian elwes (@cassianelwes) January 18, 2023

Actor and producer Matthew Modine tweeted, “#JulianSands is a wonderful man, husband, father, and friend to so so many. A gentle, kind soul. Keep candles burning for his safe return from the mountain he loves.”