Facebook Twitter
Thursday, January 19, 2023 | 
U.S. & World World & Nation

Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter. What does that mean?

Involuntary manslaughter is the unintentional killing of another person

By Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
SHARE Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter. What does that mean?
Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala in New York.

Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala in New York on May 21, 2019. Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the film set of “Rust.”

Evan Agostini, Invision, Associated Press

On Thursday, it was announced that Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter. According to The New York Times, when Baldwin filmed “Rust” in October 2021, he was given a gun with ammunition in it. The gun was fired and a cinematographer died on set.

Baldwin said he didn’t know that the gun had a live round in it and also didn’t intentionally fire the gun, per NPR. Charges will be filed later this month. Baldwin’s lawyer said in a statement that he plans on fighting the charges.

Related

Here’s an explanation of what involuntary manslaughter is.

What is involuntary manslaughter?

Involuntary manslaughter is a legal term that refers to an unintentional homicide.

There are two types of involuntary manslaughter instances, according to legal database Justia. Recklessness and criminal negligence is one type of manslaughter and the other is misdemeanor manslaughter.

In the case of recklessness and criminal negligence, the prosecution needs to prove that the defendant acted recklessly or negligently. It means either that a defendant should have been more sensitive to a risk they were aware of or that a defendant reasonably should have been aware of a risk, per Justia. Failing to perform a particular action can also qualify as criminal negligence.

Misdemeanor manslaughter is another type of involuntary manslaughter. This type of involuntary manslaughter is the unintentional death of someone when a person is in the process of committing a misdemeanor, according to Justia. If a person is committing a felony as opposed to a misdemeanor, it’s possible that what’s called the felony-murder rule will kick in — this means that the person could be charged with murder.

According to NPR, the minimum sentence upon conviction is up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine. If Baldwin is convicted, the charges would carry a firearm enhancement, which could increase the jail time to five years.

Next Up In U.S. and world
What a ‘queer’ southern Utah sub had to say about being posted on @LibsofTikTok
12-year-old boy catches a great white shark while fishing with his family
Polar bear kills mother and 1-year-old son in Alaska
Brian Walshe’s alleged internet search history revealed by prosecution in court
Greenland is the warmest it’s been in 1,000 years. What does this mean?
This pig theft has a happy ending