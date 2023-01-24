What we know about the Half Moon Bay, California shooting

At least seven people were killed in a second shooting in northern California in three days.

The shooting took place in two different locations in the Half Moon Bay area, and one other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition from the shooting, The New York Times reported.

What we know about the Half Moon Bay shooting

The 67-year-old suspect in the shooting was arrested “without incident” and had been using a semi-automatic handgun. Police believe he acted alone, and a motive for the shootings has not been revealed yet, per CNN.

“There is no current outstanding threat to the community,” San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a news conference, per the Times.

On Sunday, at least 11 people were killed in a shooting in a dance hall in Monterey Park during Lunar New Year celebrations.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was at the hospital talking with victims from the shooting who were healing from injuries when he got “pulled away to be briefed about another shooting,” he tweeted. “Tragedy upon tragedy.”

The Gun Violence Archive charted that there have already been 39 mass shootings in the U.S. since the start of 2023. The nonprofit group counts a mass shooting as “one in which four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter,” The Washington Post reported.

What do we know about the shooter and victims in Half Moon Bay shooting?

“We do know is that some of the victims were Chinese, that the perpetrator was Chinese and that this was an agricultural community – they were agricultural workers,” Half Moon Bay Mayor Deborah Penrose told CNN.