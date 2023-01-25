Paper maps are making a comeback. Here’s why it’s smart to get one

Ever since Google Maps debuted on Feb. 8, 2005, drivers have been using online navigation systems to get around. Gone were the days of printing a map from MapQuest or pulling out a massive paper map to navigate to your desired location — or so we thought.

Recently, there has been a surge in the purchase of paper maps, according to The Wall Street Journal. Some are likely purchasing the maps for their intended use of navigation, but others, WSJ said, are buying the maps to hang on their wall.

A custom-designed map from a cartographer is being used more and more as a piece of art or as a way to inspire future travel, per WSJ. Tony Rodono, owner of Map Shop in Charlotte, North Carolina, confirmed that sales for maps have risen steadily by 20% to 30% year to year.

Maps that are sold as art are often colorful and sometimes have a vintage vibe to them, which has made them a popular decoration choice.

Map of Philadelphia Streets from 1802. Wikimedia Commons

A video from “Today” referenced the coverage from The Wall Street Journal and cited a statistic from AAA, which said that it made 123% more maps in 2022 compared to 2021. As another reason for the increase in map sales, “Today” said that many younger travelers are encouraging going “off the beaten path” and subsequently need maps.

Even if you don’t want to display a map in your home as art or inspiration, it might be a good idea to pick up a map for your car if you don’t have one. You never know when you could be traveling and your phone runs out of battery or you don’t have cellular service and need to navigate home.

Getting a paper map can save you stress and give you peace of mind that you have a tool in case you need it.

