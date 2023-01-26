Russia strikes Ukraine with missiles after Ukraine was granted request for tanks

Russia sent airstrikes into Ukraine on Thursday, striking a building in Kyiv, the country’s capital. The attacks come right after Germany and the U.S. announced they would send tanks that Ukraine has been requesting to aid in the war effort against Russia.

The strike in Kyiv killed at least one person and injured at least two others, while the strike killed at least three people in Zaporizhzhia, according to The New York Times.

⚡️Prosecutor General’s Office: 3 killed, 7 wounded in Russia’s overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast.



Russian troops launched two S-300 missiles on an energy infrastructure site in Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight on Jan. 26.



Photo: Prosecutor General’s Office/Telegram. pic.twitter.com/jlazmoIJ3u — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 26, 2023

BBC reported that strikes also hit “two energy facilities in the southern region of Odesa.”

Russia fired a total of 55 air and sea missiles, and Ukrainian air defenses shot down 47 of the missiles, according to Ukraine’s top general, Valery Zaluzhny, per The Guardian.

“The goal of the Russians remains unchanged: psychological pressure on Ukrainians and the destruction of critical infrastructure,” Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram, per The Guardian. “But we cannot be broken!”

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink tweeted about the strikes, “Another cruel attack, same strategic failure. Waves of Russian drones and missiles can’t stop Ukraine’s heroic defenders, its brave people or our determined, unified support.”

Another cruel attack, same strategic failure. Waves of Russian drones and missiles can’t stop Ukraine’s heroic defenders, its brave people or our determined, unified support. — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) January 26, 2023

When did Germany, U.S. agree to send Ukraine tanks?

On Wednesday, Germany agreed to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and will eventually provide up to at least 70 tanks to the war effort, per The Washington Post.

Simultaneously, the U.S. announced it would send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, and offered to train Ukrainian troops in how to operate the tanks in the months it will take for them to arrive, CNN reported.