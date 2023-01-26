Lori Vallow asks for case to be dismissed

On Thursday, Lori Vallow’s attorneys, Jim Archibald and John Thomas, filed a motion asking for the case to be dismissed.

The motion said that Vallow’s case should be dismissed because her right to a speedy trial was violated. Vallow was first arrested on Feb. 20, 2020 in Hawaii on a $5 million bond. Her attorneys said that she has spent 1,169 days in jail without going to trial — and they believe that this violates her right to a speedy trial.

Vallow has been unable to post bond. East Idaho News reported, “Idaho law requires a trial be held within six months from the date a defendant is arraigned if that person does not waive their right to a speedy trial.”

According to the motion, Vallow was arraigned on April 19, 2022.

J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found on June 9, 2020, in the yard of Vallow’s husband, Chad Daybell.

Vallow and Daybell were investigated for the children’s deaths, along with the deaths of their former spouses. They were both charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the deaths of Tylee and J.J. They were additionally charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of Tylee and J.J.

Both Vallow and Daybell face separate charges as well. Vallow was indicted in the state of Arizona for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder related to the death of Charles Vallow and grand theft related to Social Security survivor benefits for the care of Tylee and J.J. that were allegedly appropriated after the children went missing and were found deceased. Daybell was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell.

The next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.

