Saturday, January 28, 2023 | 
U.S. & World

Protests take place in multiple U.S. cities after footage of police beating Tyre Nichols was released

The video was released late Friday and shows that ‘police struck Tyre Nichols at least 13 times, kicking his face, side and head, punching his head and chest, and striking him with a baton,’ USA Today reported

By Sarah Gambles Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
Raymond Washington speaks during a protest over the death of Tyre Nichols in Atlanta.

Alex Slitz, Associated Press

Protests happened across the U.S. after a video was released to the public of the brutal police beating of Tyre Nichols, which ultimately ended his life.

The video was released late Friday and shows that “police struck Tyre Nichols at least 13 times, kicking his face, side and head, punching his head and chest, and striking him with a baton,” USA Today reported.

Once the beating was over, Nichols sat against the car in pain while the police stood around him, “calling Nichols names, checking on each other and laughing,” per USA Today.

On Jan. 7, Nichols was pulled over in Memphis, Tennessee, for allegedly “driving recklessly” and soon after, five policemen beat him violently to the point of needing hospital care. He died three days later from the injuries caused by the beating.

Where were protests held for Tyre Nichols?

After the footage was released, protestors gathered in multiple U.S. cities demanding “justice for Tyre Nichols” and for an end to police violence. A protest in Washington, D.C. remained largely peaceful and many chanted “no justice, no peace,” according to CBS News reporter Nicole Sganga.

Marches took place in Memphis, Boston, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, Portland, San Francisco, Athens, Georgia and Columbus, Ohio, per CNN.

“And I think last night, we saw a very peaceful and direct sense of protest in the city of Memphis, and I think it’s because maybe we do have faith and hope that the system is going to get it right this time,” Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Memphis city councilwoman, told CNN.

The five police officers involved in the incident were fired shortly after and are now facing murder charges for Nichols’ death.

Who was Tyre Nichols?

Nichols was 29 years old, had a 4-year-old son and enjoyed skateboarding. He was a nature photographer in Sacramento, California and was working at FedEx at the time of his death, per NPR.

