Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, January 3, 2023 | 
U.S. & World

Attack on Russia could be Ukraine’s deadliest yet

By Sarah Gambles Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Attack on Russia could be Ukraine’s deadliest yet
AP23003466358767.jpg

Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Russia’s defense ministry says 63 of its soldiers have been killed by a Ukrainian strike on a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where military personnel were stationed.

AP

Ukraine attacked Russia on New Year’s Day with a missile that killed 63 Russians, making it likely the deadliest Ukrainian attack on Russia since the war started.

Why do we not have the official number of deaths in Ukrainian attack?

Details on the actual number of deaths remains murky. Ukraine originally reported that 400 Russian soldiers were killed, but the Russian Defense Ministry only confirmed 63 Russian solders were killed in the strike, per The New York Times.

What we know is it is “the highest number of deaths acknowledged by Moscow in a single incident since the war began,” according to BBC.

One pro-Russian commentator, Igor Girkin, claims that hundreds were killed, the building was “almost completely destroyed” and military equipment stored in the building was also destroyed, per BBC.

The strike happened in Makiivka, a suburb in the Donetsk People’s Republic, that Russia took control over in 2014.

“[Since February], most Russian soldiers were scattered across the front, but when Ukraine noticed reservists bunching together in one place they took action,” Oleh Zhdanov, a top Ukrainian military analyst, told NPR.

The missile was U.S.-made and could give Ukraine the momentum to win, according to The New York Times.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Over 300 migrants landed at a national park in Florida over the weekend
Suspect in University of Idaho homicide case appears in extradition hearing
The great ‘reset’ of 2022: The year the Fed had no mercy on the housing market
Will GOP leader Kevin McCarthy win Tuesday’s vote for Speaker? It’s not certain.
The history of ‘Ring Out, Wild Bells’
2022 in review: This year’s most notable events