Monday, January 30, 2023 | 
U.S. & World

More than 40 million U.S. residents under winter storm alerts this week

Wind chill and storms bring freezing precipitation and temperatures to states across the nation, from Texas to Virginia

By Rebecca Olds
A man clears snow from a sidewalk Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Evanston, Ill.

Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press

As of Monday morning, winter storm warnings expand from Texas to West Virginia, calling for below-freezing temperatures, thick ice and mixed precipitation that are expected to affect more than 40 million residents across the states.

ABC meteorologist Malcolm Byron tweeted a video about his feelings about the cold — which I think we all can relate to — with one word: “nope.”

Utah’s southern half is expected to receive 1 to 4 inches of snow on Monday, lasting until 8 a.m. MST, per the National Weather Service. Blowing snow could reduce visibility and impact a morning commute.

For the northern half of the state, the NWS expects a wind chill of -25 degrees until noon, with the snow and wind chill colliding in the middle of the state.

A storm front spanning from Texas to West Virginia warns of wind chill and freezing precipitation that can leave the ice as thick as a quarter of an inch in parts of Texas, as reported by CNN. Road conditions are expected to be icy even between the storm waves.

“As precipitation overruns the frontal boundary and pushes north into the cold airmass in place at the surface over the next several days, freezing rain and sleet is likely to be the main precipitation type beginning as early as this morning in the form freezing drizzle,” warns the NWS.

