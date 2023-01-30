Facebook Twitter
Bombing at Pakistan mosque called a suicide bombing. Search operations are underway

The attack killed at least 34 people and wounded at least 150

By Sarah Gambles Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
An ambulance carries wounded people toward a hospital from a bomb explosion site in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. A suicide bomber struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing multiple people and wounding more worshippers, officials said.

Muhammad Sajjad, Associated Press

This story will continue to be updated as details emerge.

A suicide bomber struck a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar, Pakistan, killing at least 34 and wounding at least 150 on Monday.

According to The Associated Press, the majority of the casualties were police officers. More than 300 people were inside the mosque praying “when the bomber set off his explosives vest,” per AP News.

“The brutal killing of Muslims prostrating before Allah is against the teachings of the Quran,” Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement, per CNN. He also said that attackers “targeting the House of Allah is proof that the attackers have nothing to do with Islam.”

A video going around on social media shows a wall caving in at the mosque, BBC reported. Rescue operations are underway in the mosque.

“Currently our priority is to save people buried under the debris,” Peshawar city Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan told BBC.

Who claimed responsibility for Pakistan mosque bombing?

Commander Sarbakaf Mohmand for the Pakistani Taliban has taken responsibility for the bombing on Twitter, AP News reported.

According to The New York Times, “a peace deal between Pakistani Taliban and the government broke down last year, and the resurgence of the Pakistani Taliban has strained relations between the countries.

“Terrorists want to create fear by targeting those who perform the duty of defending Pakistan,” Mr. Sharif said in a statement, per The Times.

