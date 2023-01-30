5 key updates on the Russia and Ukraine war

Russia continues to advance in the weakened Donetsk region and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelsenskyy has requested speedy tank deliveries.

The United Nations says at least 7,110 people have died since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, per CNBC.

Here are five of the key updates on the war in Ukraine with Russia.

1. Russia continues to advance into Donetsk region

Russia continues to try to surround the eastern city of Bakhmut. Ukrainian commander Denys Yaroslavskyi says Ukraine continues to fight, but if it withdraws, it’s to spare lives. Russia is working with Wagner private contractors to press forward, CNN reported.

“They are just coming forward, they do not take cover, they are coming all-out,” Yaroslavskyi said, per CNN.

2. Zelenskyy requests weapons, tanks be delivered quickly

Zelenskyy requested western countries to “accelerate deliveries of weapons to Kyiv” as Russia encircles Bakhmut.

“The speed of supply has been and will be one of the key factors in this war,” he said, per The Wall Street Journal. “Russia hopes to drag out the war, to exhaust our forces.”

Last week, the U.S. and Germany agreed to send tanks to Ukraine to aid in the war effort, but it will take time for the tanks to arrive and for troops to be trained to use them.

3. Boris Johnson says Putin threatened him

Boris Johnson, Britain’s former prime minister, claimed on Monday that Putin made a “veiled threat to fire a missile at him,” according to The New York Times.

“He threatened me at one point and said, you know: ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you but with a missile it would only take a minute,’ or something like that,” Johnson said, per the Times.

The Kremlin denied the exchange.

“It’s a lie. There have been no missile threats,” Dmitri S. Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, told reporters, per the Times.

4. Ukraine renews calls to ban Russian, Belarusian athletes from Olympics

Zelenskyy has pushed the International Olympics Committee to bar Russia and Belarus from participating in the Olympics. The committee released a statement last week about the situation, saying athletes can compete, so long as they haven’t been actively involved in the war.

“No athlete should be prevented from competing just because of their passport,” the statement read. It continued, “A pathway for athletes’ participation in competition under strict conditions should therefore be further explored.”

5. Croatian president makes comments denouncing Western involvement

Croatian President Zoran Milanović told reporters on Monday that Crimea will “never again be part of Ukraine” and said western involvement via military weaponry “is deeply immoral because there is no solution (to the war),” per The Guardian.

