If she names a cockroach or rodent after you, odds are you’re not her Valentine

Here’s a novel — and philanthropic — way to tell your ex it’s over, really O-V-E-R.

For a donation, the San Antonio Zoo will symbolically name a cockroach, rodent or vegetable after your “not-so-special someone.” At your request, the zoo will also send them a digital downloadable Valentine’s Day card to notify them that a bug, veggie or rodent that bears their name has been fed to an animal at the zoo.

Those with an especially stubborn ex-partner, former boss or bygone bestie who made 2022 hard to bear can opt for a $150 upgrade, which includes a personalized video message that shows the cockroach, rodent or vegetable being devoured by a zoo animal. There is a limited supply of the video option.

This is the zoo’s fourth-annual “Cry Me a Cockroach” fundraiser. Last year, 8,000 donors from 50 states and more than 30 countries contributed.

“Right now, we are on track to break last year’s record, with ‘Zach,’ ‘Ray’ and ‘Adam’ being the most submitted ex-names so far,” said Cyle Perez, the zoo’s director of public relations, in a CNN report.

Zach, Ray and Adam, you know who you are.

Last year, Jacob and Sarah were the most-submitted names, CNN reported.

Donors who contribute $5, $10 or $25 will receive a digital downloadable Valentine’s Day card that proclaims their support for the “Cry Me a Cockroach” fundraiser. Donors are encouraged to share the fun on social media.

According to the zoo’s website, proceeds from the fundraiser will “support the zoo’s vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world.”

So, which critters have an appetite for cockroaches? According to the pest control company Terminix, mammals, some birds, amphibians and reptiles will eat roaches.

Lizards “have even been known to chase down roaches when they come across them and are hungry for a snack,” the website states.

