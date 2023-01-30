2 more Memphis officers disciplined, 3 fire department employees fired after Tyre Nichols’ death

Two more officers connected to the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols that led to his death were disciplined by the Memphis Police Department. The Memphis Fire Department also announced the firing of two of the emergency medical technicians and a fire lieutenant in connection to his death.

What happened to Tyre Nichols?

On Jan. 7, Nichols was arrested for allegedly “driving recklessly,” and as the stop proceeded, Nichols attempted to flee the scene. At the second scene, the stop escalated into the officers beating Nichols to the point of needing hospitalization.

The emergency medical technicians arrived following a call about someone being pepper sprayed but, according to statement from Fire Chief Gina Sweat, the EMTs “failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment of Mr. Nichols,” per Associated Press.

Five of the officers involved in beating Nichols were charged with murder on Thursday, making seven officers total who have been disciplined for the incident. One of the officers named in connection with his death, Officer Preston Hemphill, was relieved of duty, but hasn’t received any charges because officials say he wasn’t present at the second scene where the beating took place, per CNN.

Nichols family issued a statement about the recent news about Hemphill that was sent to Deseret News.

“We have asked from the beginning that the Memphis Police Department be transparent with the family and the community — this news seems to indicate that they haven’t risen to the occasion. It certainly begs the question why the white officer involved in this brutal attack was shielded and protected from the public eye, and to date, from sufficient discipline and accountability. The Memphis Police Department owes us all answers.”

Video of the arrest and following beating was released to the public, increasing calls from Memphis residents and protesters across the country demand local and federal governments address police brutality.

“Those who were supposed to be the protectors were the perpetrators,” Theresa Dear writes for the Deseret News.

Who was Tyre Nichols?

Nichols was 29-years-old, he had a 4-year-old, and he enjoyed skateboarding. Before moving back to Memphis, he was working as a nature photographer in Sacramento, California, per NPR.