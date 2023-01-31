Weather experts warn of an ice storm wreaking havoc in the South, cancelling 1,000 flights

At least 21 million Americans are under winter weather advisories this week. Weather experts warn of an ice storm that could affect areas of the midwest and the South.

Nearly 1,000 flights were canceled due to concerns about the storm, NBC News reported. Most of the flights were American Airlines and Southwest Airlines flights.

“It doesn’t take much ice or melted sleet that refreezes at night to cause very slick and hazardous travel conditions … even on the more well-traveled roads, highways, and interstates,” the National Weather Service wrote.

Texas will likely be hit hardest by the storm — “up to two-thirds of an inch of ice buildup is likely to bring down power lines and tree limbs over the next 48 hours,” according to The Washington Post.

The Dallas Independent School District canceled classes Tuesday to prevent residents from traveling. The district has 150,000 students, per The New York Times. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted, “First tip: don’t drive on icy roads. Period. Not worth it.”

Emergency Medical Services crews “have responded to at least 142 traffic accidents” in the Dallas and For Worth area since Monday, CNN reported.

First tip: don’t drive on icy roads. Period. Not worth it.



But if you absolutely must be on the roads: pic.twitter.com/CavCBqtPsQ — Office of Mayor Eric Johnson (@DallasMayor) January 31, 2023

January has been particularly rough for much of the South when it comes to weather issues. The area has been plagued by tornadoes and severe storms this month, killing at least nine people and leaving a path of damage and destruction, per Reuters.

